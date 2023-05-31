Homeless squatting place demolished

Next week the wrecking ball will go through the empty building in Woensel-Zuid where homeless people are causing nuisance. This was announced by the city council in response to questions from the political party Ouderen Appèl (elderly appeal).

Almost a year ago, homeless people moved into the building on Kronehoefstraat. Since then, the vacant storefront has become a squat and dump all in one, according to council member Niek Rennenberg (Ouderen Appèl Eindhoven, OAE). This has created an unsafe feeling among local residents. “And also they should have a more safe place to stay” according to the council member.

According to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the first nuisance reports came in March of this year. Those reports increased in May. In response, the police were dispatched to the situation. Officers found homeless people every week who were sent away but as soon as the police was out of sight, returned.

Closed

The building was also checked for fire safety and structural condition. The vacant store was then boarded up to prevent further nuisance. In addition, the owners of the building were reminded that they would be responsible if something went wrong in their premises.

Subsequently, the property owners decided to demolish the vacant building. The demolition will start next week. Any homeless people present will be referred to the homeless shelter on Visserstraat.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob