Two robberies in Woensel in rapid succession

In Eindhoven’s Woensel district, a gas station and a supermarket were robbed within half an hour on Tuesday night. Police arrested a suspect for the crimes.

First, a gas station on Huizingalaan was hit. Shortly thereafter, a supermarket in Winkelcentrum Woensel (Woensel shopping centre) was robbed.

Helicopter



The police immediately started an investigation. Several groups of officers searched for perpetrators, a police helicopter was deployed and camera images were read. The suspect was then able to be apprehended. He is being held at the police station.

