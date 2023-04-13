Tamil New Year in Eindhoven: ‘It creates connection’

Dancing, singing and eating. There will be an extensive New Year’s celebration for the Indian Tamil community in Eindhoven on Saturday. This time in the Muziekgebouw.

The day, organized by Eyal Foundation, is filled with various performances, including skits, classical dance and a band. There are a total of 24 acts, from both children and adults. In addition to the performances, dinner will be provided with various Indian dishes such as bonda, rasam and idiyappam sodhi. “Tamil New Year is very popular among the Indian Tamil community here in the city,” said Beena Arunraj, founder of Eyal Eindhoven Foundation. “Over 700 people are expected to come.”

Gathering

During Tamil New Year, the Indian Tamil community celebrates their culture and heritage. In addition, it is a way to get to know others and get together with a large group. “During Indian weddings, you meet between 500 and 1,000 people in one day. They don’t have these weddings here. They miss the togetherness.”

Important

“For the Indian community here in Eindhoven, Tamil New Year is more important than other celebrations. Eyal Tamil New Year is not only about the day itself, but also about what precedes it. Starting in February, groups start practicing their act. Every week they meet once and from mid-March they meet twice a week. People come together and children can play with each other. It creates connection ”

Eyal Foundation Eindhoven

Eyal Eindhoven Foundation is an organization that forms the collective identity of Indian Tamils in the region. With 30 volunteers, Eyal provides a few events every year. Tamil New Year is the largest of these.

The Tamils are a people group in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, Fiji, South Africa, Cameroon and other African countries. They speak their own language: Tamil.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez