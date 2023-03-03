PvdA wants clarification on chopping down trees: ‘It’s a big shame’

.The PvdA wants clarification about the chopping of trees on the Parklaan in Eindhoven. According to the party, the cutting of trees goes against the coalition agreement, which states that Eindhoven contributes to combating climate change.

“Eternal sin and a great shame,” writes the PvdA to the city council. “The felling of the trees is detrimental to the street landscape and possibly deliberately goes against laws and regulations of the municipality. For it is unclear whether this was done legally.”

The PvdA wants clarification from the board of mayor and aldermen about the number of healthy trees that have been cut down and how enforcement will take place if the felling was actually done illegally. In any case, the party wants to prevent it from happening again.

Compensation

According to the PvdA, compensation must be provided in any case. They also believe the costs may be recovered from those responsible for cutting down dozens of healthy trees. In any case, the city council is going to revert to this subject.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.