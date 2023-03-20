PSV fails to capitalise on Ajax loss

PSV failed to take advantage of Ajax’s defeat on Sunday. The Eindhoven club could have equalised in the premier league rankings, but the away match against Vitesse in Arnhem ended in a draw.

Early in the match, PSV took the lead. In the 8th minute Xavi Simons was unintentionally sent away down the deep and shot the ball past goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen. After the lead, Ruud van Nistelrooij’s team took a step back. Million Manhoef almost benefited from the situation. With a sliding Patrick van Aanholt prevented the Vitesse player from taking a shot.

In the second half, PSV was close to scoring the 0-2, but both Fabio Silva and Luuk de Jong failed. Those turned out to be costly misses, as Vitesse scored the equaliser after an hour of play. A Vitesse free kick ended up in the goal via Ibrahim Sangaré’s chest.

Expensive draw

PSV could have equalised with Ajax, but the draw leaves them two points behind the Amsterdam club. Because AZ lost at Twente, PSV rose to third place in the league table.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn