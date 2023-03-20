Alcohol ban extended in seventeen areas of Eindhoven

The alcohol ban in seventeen areas of Eindhoven will be extended by three years from April 1. The ban should prevent (possible) nuisance.

The ban was instituted three years ago. Together with district police officers, area coordinators and residents, the municipality decided to extend the alcohol ban. An evaluation shows that there is a decrease in nuisance reports in a number of areas.

However, this does not always correspond to what the neighbourhood police officers and boas encounter in their daily work, the municipality reports. Still, it is desirable to extend the alcohol ban. Even in the areas where there are few nuisance reports.

No alcohol

In the seventeen areas, it is forbidden to drink or have alcohol on hand. The areas are indicated with an alcohol prohibition sign. the prohibition applies among others in Fellenoord, the City Centre, Acht, Klein-Tongelre, Oud-Gestel and Winkelcentrum Woensel XL.

Translated by: Anitha

Source: Studio040