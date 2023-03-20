Hudson Avenue residents get initial help from municipality over huge rent increase

Eindhoven City Council is releasing extra money to help residents of the Hudsonlaan apartments pay their huge rent increase.

At the end of 2022, it was announced that tenants of apartments on Hudsonlaan would see their rent increased by 450 euros per month from February 1. Ouderen Appèl Hart voor Eindhoven asked questions about this, which have now been answered by the college.

The rent increase came about because for residents of the flat, energy costs are factored into the rent. The municipality says that it wants to help tenants who find themselves in financial difficulties because of the rent increase. To this end, the city council wants to increase the allowance at WijEindhoven.

Other resources

This way people can be offered help quickly. Tenants who cannot claim other aids due to regulations can also be helped with the allowance. In addition, residents can still appeal to the municipality’s special assistance and a handyman is available to better insulate homes free of charge, according to the city council.

The Hague

Help is also coming from The Hague, the council reports. Residents of the flats on Hudsonlaan are not covered by the energy ceiling because the flats have a commmunal heating system. However, regulations are on their way from The Hague that will accommodate tenants with communal heating.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan