Eindhoven wants to make industrial estate De Hurk more sustainable

The municipality of Eindhoven wants to make the industrial estate De Hurk more sustainable. The city wants to work together with entrepreneurs in the area, the province and the employers’ association VNO-NCW.

All stakeholders signed the plan on Monday. The plan includes a green walking route through the business park. In addition, sustainable energy must be generated locally and exchanged where necessary.

Finally, it must be investigated how the waste products produced by the various companies can be connected to each other. The idea is that what is waste for one company can be a raw material for another company. In this way, a circular economy must be created at De Hurk.

‘big stride’

“The companies at De Hurk play a major role in our economy, but also in making the area more sustainable. By doing this together with the province, municipality and the entrepreneurs themselves, we are making a big impact”, says economy alderman Stijn Steenbakkers.

“The steps we are going to take here together in greenery, energy and circularity will make this industrial park even better and more attractive. And at the same time, they also make an important contribution to a sustainable and future-proof city,” says Steenbakkers.

Contributions

“The association of entrepreneurs and BIZ (business investment zone, ed.) De Hurk recognises itself in the objectives of the ‘Big Harvest’. It is fantastic that with this collaboration, the BIZ can already contribute directly to the sustainability and future-proofing of our industrial park”, says Harrie Schonewille of the business association of the industrial estate.

Making De Hurk more sustainable is not an unnecessary luxury. For many years there have been complaints from local residents about the poor air quality caused by the companies on the site. The asphalt factory on the business park in particular plays a major role in this.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani