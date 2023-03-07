Geldrop volunteers boost nature by planting 1600 new trees

Volunteers gave a big boost to the Geldropse nature this weekend. Together they planted 1600 trees.

Despite the early hour, the atmosphere was good on Saturday. Students, mothers, passers-by and even a professional horticulturist helped with the digging. Volunteers planted new trees in three different places in Geldrop. “There should be more trees. That is good for nature, less carbon-di-oxide and more biodiversity,” said one of the volunteers.

Brabants Landschap, the Brabantse Milieufederatie and IVN Brabant support the action by offering trees and shrubs free of cost. More than sixteen species were planted including the Black Els, Field Maple, and Yellow and Red Dogwood.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani