Theo Maassen and Parktheater organise a benefit evening for Giro555

On Wednesday evening, March 1, a benefit evening will be organized in the Park theatre for Giro555 to help victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

The initiative comes from the Parktheater together with Theo Maassen. Maassen will also perform in the evening. Comedians Henry van Loon and Sezgin Güleç will make an appearance; other artists will be announced later.

The tickets for the evening cost in line with the charity for which the money is collected 55.50 euros. In addition to the ticket revenues, the catering income also goes to Giro555. The artists perform selflessly. Tickets for the benefit evening are for sale on the Parktheater website .