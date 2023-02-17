Carnival in Lampegat

Beer, costumes and bad music! Lampegat kicks off the carnival this morning.

Many carnival goers were there early today. “Every Friday morning before Carnival, we throw a party,” says one of the partygoers, “we were there again today at 10:00 AM.”

The people of Eindhoven have gone all out for costumes that are as original as possible. For example, three men are dressed as a mop orchestra. “We are really looking forward to hustling today,” says one of the men. Hossen can’t do it alone today. For the next five days, there will be several tents in Eindhoven with a different program every day.