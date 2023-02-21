Eindhoven bus drivers are going on strike again

On Wednesday and Friday, February 22 and 24, bus drivers in Eindhoven will stop working. The drivers are in conflict with their employers about their terms of employment.

Bus drivers want to earn more and have better working conditions. Employers should do something about the high workload and the shortage of staff. Higher wages must also be paid, according to the drivers.

The management of the transport companies does not want to meet the requirements. Strikes are also taking place in other parts of the country.

Already drivers were on strike for five days earlier this month. Hermes is unable to comment on which buses will be cancelled.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Aysenur Kuran