Mayor Dijsselbloem condemns racist projection at city hall

Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem expresses his disgust at the racist texts. They were briefly projected on Monday evening at the Eindhoven city hall. “Racism has no place in our inclusive city.”

“Racism has no place in our inclusive city. Our carnival is a celebration for everyone. It creates connection and fraternisation, and it will remain that way.” Dijsselbloem reports on Wednesday for discrimination.

Links to conspiracy website

A few racist texts were projected on the Stadhuistoren for a few minutes. Oscar, who saw the texts appear, says, “This happened on Monday evening, just after half past ten. They were texts such as ‘Keep Lampegat blank’. It had links to a conspiracy website, ‘Alaaf on behalf of White Netherlands’. It said, ‘We must secure the survival of our People and a future for White Children’.

According to Oscar, the projection was stopped quickly. “I think it was only visible for five minutes. I was sitting at a spot near the Stratumseind when ​I saw it. I don’t think many people noticed it. But the police did and agents quickly dealt with it.”

It is not clear who projected these texts onto the building. An investigation is going on.

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani

Source: Studio040