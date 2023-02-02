DAF breaks production record in 2022, Paccar turnover rises sharply

DAF has produced 68,000 trucks in 2022, thus setting a new production record for the company. According to DAF, the good operating results are due to the economic growth that Europe experienced last year.

In addition, the Eindhoven truck maker introduced a new generation of trucks at the end of 2021. It was well received by the market, as evidenced by the high demand for the new vehicles. DAF won several awards with the new trucks. In addition, the company launched a new line of electric trucks, for which a new factory will be opened in Eindhoven.

With the production record, DAF increased its market share in Europe. That increased from 15.9 percent to 17.3 percent. DAF and Europe are market leaders in the heavy truck segment. DAF also expects to be able to present good figures in 2023.

With DAF running well, parent company Paccar was also able to present good annual figures for 2022. The American company had a turnover of about 26.4 billion euros. The company came to a profit of 2.8 billion euros.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez