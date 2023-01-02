PSV beats AC Milan with big numbers

PSV won at home against AC Milan with large numbers last Friday evening. The friendly match ended in 3-0, thanks to goals from Noni Madueke and Guus Til.

The Eindhoven team started without Xavi Simons and Luuk de Jong against Italy’s number two. Just after eight minutes, there were loud cheers in an almost sold-out Philips Stadium when Guus Til scored the first goal. PSV managed to increase their lead in the first half. Noni Madueke cut inwards and hit the target. With a 2-0 score, both teams went to the locker rooms.

After the break, Madueke played a vital role once more. The Englishman cut inwards and scored his second of the game. After the 3-0, strongholders De Jong and Xavi Simons were brought in. No more goals were scored in the rest of the match. PSV will resume the Eredivisie competition next Saturday with a home game against Sparta Rotterdam.

