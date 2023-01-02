Changes in education legislation and regulations in 2023

This year, some rules for education will change. This has been announced before, but the most significant changes are listed below.

Primary Education

Pupils get a fairer chance in the transition from primary to secondary education

The final test in group 8 will be changed to a transfer test, to emphasize that schools check how students are doing on several occasions. To combat inequality of opportunity, the transfer test will be taken earlier in the year from the school year 2023-2024. All group 8 students will then register for secondary school at one time (in the week before 1 April). As a result, all pupils have an equal chance of being placed at their preferred school at the level that suits them best.

Secondary vocational education

MBO students are also entitled to a management grant

From 1 January, MBO students will also be entitled to a grant if they become a board member of a political youth organization or of a national organization that is committed to MBO. This already applies to higher education students.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj