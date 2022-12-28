Nearly 700 candles on war graves to honour allies at Christmas

On Christmas Eve at De Oude Toren cemetery in Eindhoven, 686 candles were traditionally lit at war graves. With this the initiators want to honour the allies who died during the fierce battle to liberate the Netherlands.

Placing and lighting lights to honour fallen soldiers is an initiative of the Stichting (foundation) 18 September and Gravenstichting (cemetery foundation) Brabant. Meanwhile, this is done in over four hundred places in the Netherlands, including the Eindhoven region.

At the war cemetery in Valkenswaard over two hundred lights were lit. Also in Mierlo on Christmas Eve the ultimate sacrifice of the mostly young soldiers was remembered.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

