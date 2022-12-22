Care robots on the catwalk at Summa: ‘Outfit may generate more empathy’

Robots dressed in fashionable clothes. At Summa College there is even a catwalk ready for them on Thursday. The dressed care robots should appeal more to people with dementia and disabilities.

The fashion show is intended to see whether a nice outfit for the robots also has a positive effect on patients. According to the Summa College in Eindhoven, an important success factor for care robots is precisely generating empathy in the target group. “Research should show whether a robot buddy with clothes provides more empathy for the patient,” says Mathijs Driessen, project leader Samen Slim Zorgen at Summa Zorg.

Buddy

Robots are increasingly being used in healthcare. They can be an important companion for the elderly and people with disabilities. In addition, they can remind people with dementia to eat, drink or take medication. Summa College is also working on this development within education.

Students

Several Summa MBO students are involved in the fashion show. For example, fashion students help with the clothing and healthcare students gain more knowledge and experience when it comes to using robots.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez