Seriously injured man found in house, police suspect foul play

The police found a seriously injured man in a house on Bakkerstraat in Eindhoven on Tuesday. The detective suspects that the man is the victim of an assault.

The man had serious injuries to his head. Ambulance personnel rushed him to hospital.

Cause

The police are still in the dark how exactly the man was injured. There is probable cause to suggest that a crime has been committed, based on the head injuries and an investigation has been launched. The victim is a 54-year-old man of Italian descent. Police are calling on witnesses to come forward.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas