Eindhoven will receive 400 asylum seekers for a long period of time

Eindhoven will have one or more locations for the long-term reception of 400 asylum seekers and status holders. The Mayor and Aldermen write this to the city council. ‘The shelter is a moral and social duty’, according to the city council.

It is not yet clear which locations are exactly in the picture. The plan is to realise flexibly deployable reception locations. In this way, a location can also be used at a later time for other people who are urgently looking for accommodation, for example if the number of asylum seekers decreases.

Integration

The municipality also strives to ensure that asylum seekers and status holders who are accommodated are eventually housed in Eindhoven. “We are committed to adjusting the rules so that asylum seekers can integrate and participate from day one, including paid work. That is essential to ensure that they integrate well into Eindhoven society”, Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem says.

Reception of Kanaaldijk-Zuid

Since June, almost 100 refugees have been taken care of on Kanaaldijk-Zuid. The reception of the Centraal orgaan opvang asielzoekers (central agency for the reception of asylum seekers, COA) is temporary. Until several new locations are found, the reception on Kanaaldijk will remain open. When the location on Kanaaldijk opened, there was criticism from entrepreneurs, among others. Those concerns were later allayed.

Target

The expectation is that The Hague (Dutch government) will soon come up with a new task for regions, for the reception of asylum seekers. The province of Noord-Brabant thinks that the Southeast Brabant region must have realised a total of around 2,400 reception places by January. This is separate from the reception of Ukrainian refugees.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob