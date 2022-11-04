Best percussionists to Eindhoven for tournament with €15,000 prize money

The battle between the world’s best young percussionists will erupt in Eindhoven on 10 November. From fifteen countries, musicians will travel to the Muziekgebouw and the Effenaar to show their percussion skills at the international music competition – TROMP. The winner walks away with 15,000 Euro.

To do so, the participants must first pass two preliminary rounds and a semi-final. On Sunday 20 November, it will be decided who is the best percussionist. In the final, the soloists and ensemble have to play together with a video projected on a big screen. This piece was written by Dutch Canadian composer Trevor Grahl. Whoever does it best can look forward to a cash prize of 15,000 Euros.

Festival

Apart from a competition, a festival will take place at the same time. That programme starts on 12 November with a performance by the band ‘Jungle by Night’. A day later, there is a family concert, where visitors can play along themselves. Five days later, there is a competition between Dutch composition students.

The international music competition lasts until 20 November. See the site for the whole programme.

Source: https://studio040.nl/nieuws/artikel/eindhoven-wereldtoneel-voor-slagwerk

Translated by Simge Taşdemir