Eindhoven-based VDL will supply 64 electric buses to transport company Arriva. The buses will soon hit the road in the regions of Uden, Den Bosch and Tilburg.

The two companies have agreed on this, VDL reports. Arriva wants to take steps towards more sustainable operations with the extra buses.

VDL’s electric buses are popular. The vehicles have already been delivered to cities in Finland, Germany, France and Belgium.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Simge Taşdemir