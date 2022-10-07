Record number of participants in Marathon Eindhoven

About 25,000 people are participating in the ASML Marathon Eindhoven this weekend. This has been announced by the organization.

That is a real record for this running event. In previous years, the event had ‘only’ 23,000 participants.

Last year the registration numbers were rather low. A week before the start, there were less than 16,000 entries. The explanation was that after the corona crisis, people were still reluctant to stand in large crowds.

That fear is now gone, as is proven by the number of participants. This year for the first time ASML is the main sponsor.

Program

Friday evening, participants can pick up their start number at the MetaForum on the TU/e campus. Saturday the walk is as per the program while on Sunday the different running distances are run, including the real marathon. Some big names will also participate.

Source: Studio040

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.