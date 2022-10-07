Eindhoven Airport starting point for electric aircraft

Transavia is investing in Lucy, a flight company that wants to fly with fully electric aircraft. In 2025, the first plane should take off from Eindhoven Airport.

The first plane will be a five-seater with a range of 250 kilometers. In time, larger electric planes will be added. It is part of Transavia’s sustainability strategy, according to the website luchtvaartnieuws.nl.

Flying electric planes are more difficult for larger aircraft because batteries are much heavier than kerosene. Initially, the electric plane will focus mainly on business travel. According to the founder of Lucy, the cooperation with Transavia will allow for accelerated vacation travel. Around 2030, vacation travel will also be possible with electric airlines.

Eindhoven Airport has spoken about its commitment to electric flying for some time. For example, this year there were already some trials with electric planes flying from the airport to other European destinations.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.