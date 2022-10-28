Record heat in Eindhoven this weekend

This weekend will be exceptionally warm in Eindhoven and surrounding areas. Temperatures could reach as high as 24 degrees.

It is rare to have temperatures above 20 degrees in October. One of the warmest days at the end of that month was on October 24, 2019: the mercury rose to 20.3 degrees in Brabant at that time

According to the meteorologists, we’re enjoying this long Indian summer here due to a high-pressure area over Central Europe. This keeps away the worse weather from the Atlantic Ocean. Next week, however, the chance of showers will increase again. Also, starting Tuesday, the wind will start to blow harder.

Whether the high temperatures are also predictive, no climate expert wants to venture into that. Nor do the weather proverbs offer any real help. One proverb reads, “When the autumn sun shines with strong summer, it often makes winter mild,” which would indicate a warm winter. But another proverb again claims the opposite: ‘Is October warm and fine, then it will be a fierce winter.’ Of course, with high energy prices in mind, this is not good news.

It could be a degree warmer. In extreme cases over the past hundred years, tropical temperatures of 30 degrees have even been recorded in the south of the Netherlands in October. The last warm October was in 2011. On October 1 and 2, temperatures then rose to 25 to 27 degrees.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.