Eindhoven man dies in stabbing incident in Best

A 63-year-old man from Eindhoven died in a stabbing incident on the Koningin Julianaweg-Zuid in Best on Thursday evening. Another man (39) from Best was injured.

The accident happened during a conflict. What exactly happened is still unclear.

According to the Eindhovens Dagblad, the deceased man was found in front of the cafeterias Ons Café and De Smulhoek. reanimation was of no help by then. The other victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police officers cordoned off the scene and are investigating. The Koningin Julianaweg and several surrounding streets were closed for hours.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.