Eindhoven landlords raise rents in free sector

Prices in the free rental sector in Eindhoven continued to rise in the third quarter of 2022. Rents rose to 17.42 Euros per square metre.

This is according to figures from residential rental website Pararius. Eindhoven residents renting in the private sector were eighteen cents per square metre more expensive in the third quarter than in the second quarter when the average price was 17.25 Euros per square metre.

Compared to last year, a much larger increase is visible. In the third quarter of 2021, the rent in the commercial sector was 15.97 Euros.

This is also visible in percentage terms. In the third quarter, rents rose by a good 9 per cent, while in the third quarter of 2021, there was an increase of more than 16 per cent. In the last quarter of that year, rents even rose by more than 19 per cent.

Major cities

Among the five major cities in the Netherlands, rental prices per square metre in Eindhoven are incidentally still the lowest. Rents in The Hague (17.87 Euros) and Rotterdam (17.51 Euros) are slightly higher. Residents of Utrecht (20.23 Euros) and Amsterdam (25.24 Euros) are even more expensive.

Nationwide, the average rent in the private sector is 16.90 Euros per square metre. Prices rose by 0.6 per cent nationwide this quarter.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Simge Taşdemir