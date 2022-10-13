Dutch track cycling sprinters beaten at World Championship Final

Harrie Lavreysen, of the Dutch team velodrome sprinters has surrendered the world title to Australia after four years of domination. On the opening day of the Track Cycling World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Lavreysen, Roy van den Berg and Jeffrey Hoogland barely missed the Championship Title by only a difference of 0.043 from the champions.

Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer dominated the final with 41,600 against 41,643.

In doing so, they prevented the Orange trio from equaling the record of the French – five world titles in a row between 1997 and 2001. The defeat had already announced itself in the qualifications and the first round. Both times Australia had already been slightly faster, with the Netherlands having the misfortune of having to restart twice in both races due to false starts.

In the team sprint, three riders start for a time trial over three laps. After each round, a rider drops out, after which the latter sets the time.

Olympic champion

The Dutch trio nicknamed the Bullet Train has been unbeatable since the 2018 World Cup. The team has held the world record (41.225) for the World Cup in Berlin 2020 and was also crowned Olympic champion in Tokyo last year.

Source: Omroep Brabant

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez