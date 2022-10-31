DDW attracts 350,000 visitors: ‘New generation of designers has risen’

Dutch Design Week(DDW) has attracted as many visitors over the past nine days as before the corona pandemic. In total, around 350,000 came to the Eindhoven event.

International guests

Like every edition, the event attracted not only crowds from all over the Netherlands, but also many international guests. In over 120 locations all over town, the exhibitions showed designs offering or suggesting solutions to societal challenges, such as climate change, loneliness and food scarcity.

New generation of designers

‘Concrete action, solutions and meaningful collaborations characterised this edition,’ informed the DDW organisers. Miriam van der Lubbe, creative leader during the week: ‘We see that a new generation of designers has emerged. They reflect on the many complex and urgent issues of our time.”

Nurturing talents

“Dutch Design Week has always succeeded over the years in shining its light on new voices and talents. These must be protected and nurtured and need a place where they can bring their ideas into the limelight. DDW offers just that: a flurry of energy and good venues.” The next design week is scheduled for 21 to 29 October 2023.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan