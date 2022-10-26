Bus passengers like to pay with pass or smartphone

In the Eindhoven region, more travellers than expected are paying for their bus rides with a debit card or smartphone. This is evident from figures from transport companies Arriva and Hermes.

In the first period after the introduction, 1 in 4 travellers who first bought a separate ticket checked out using the new way. This involves holding the phone or payment card in front of the reader of the payment box in the bus.

Convenience

The transportation companies therefore want to continue with the service. They think convenience is the reason travellers choose this method of payment more often than thought. The fare remains the same as paying with an OV-chip card.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob