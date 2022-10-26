Balaji Kalyanam – An Indian spiritual and cultural event attracts visitors

An Indian spiritual and Cultural Center in the Netherlands is the mission and goal of Stichting Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The religious centre aims to promote peace, harmony and spirituality.

Stichting Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is partnering with TTD (Thirumala Thirupathi Devasthanam), one of the most visited temples in the world in Andhra Pradesh, India) to organize an event (Srinivasa / Balaji Kalyanam) in Eindhoven ( Theo Koomenlaan 1, 5644 HZ ) on October 30, 2022. Balaji Kalyanam is a particular form of ritual to celebrate

the cosmic union of divine souls for the sole purpose of peace and the prosperity of the universe. About 2000 visitors are expected from the Benelux region.

Program Timings: 9:00 to 14:00 hrs

Date: 30, October 2022.

Venue: Theo Koomenlaan 1, 5644 HZ

Click here for more information.