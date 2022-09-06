Yellow code for rain and thunderstorms

Tuesday is another sunny, warm day. But rain and thunderstorms will also pass over our province tomorrow night. It concerns heavy showers, which is why the KNMI has issued code yellow for the south of the country.

The showers move in the night from the southwest towards the northeast. Wednesday morning the thunderstorm moves away from our country. Locally there is a lot of rain in a short time, is the expectation and there is also a chance of lightning strikes. Traffic can be affected by this.

The KNMI warns to avoid open water and open areas, and not to hide under trees. Code yellow applies from Tuesday evening 11 pm to Wednesday morning 4 am.

Also Monday evening a weather warning was given for bad weather. Locally it was thundering and spun. At a wholesaler in snacks and meat on the Grotestraat in Waalwijk, lightning struck.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani