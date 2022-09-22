Ode to rock ‘n’ roll in the Effenaar

The latest theater production, an ode to rock-n-roll legends Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly, will be opening on Sunday at the Effenaar.

Co-creator and fan of Elvis Presley Constantijn Zantingh is enthusiastic about the concert. “Of course many tribute concerts are held, but you probably know them. Often it is more laughable than serious.”

Zantingh brought the music show to the Netherlands together with his friend Arjan Deelen. The actors, from the United States and England, bring the three musicians back to life with a live band. “We’ve searched all over the world for the right people who can best bring out these legends. It was a challenge to find a good Elvis Presley,” claims Constantine Zantingh.

Zantingh is also a big fan of Elvis Presley and has his own fan club. “It was a challenge to find a good Elvis impersonator.” Finally, they found a 23-year-old American. They flew to the United States to see him perform. “Often an Elvis impersonator is more of a joke, but this kid can mimic Elvis’ movements exactly, which is impressive to see.”

As close to the original as possible

The production has been worked on down to the last detail. Clothing for this concert was made by, among others, the original clothing makers of Elvis Presley. “All the hits are there, such as ‘Suspicious Minds’, ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘Peggy Sue’, and we have done everything we can to present this as beautiful and authentic as possible”, says producer Arjan Deelen. “The microphones and amplifiers are also exact replicas to stay as close to the original as possible,” Zantingh added.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez