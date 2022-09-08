No trains tomorrow

The NS announced warnings due to the planned strike. On September 9, train traffic will come to an almost standstill.

Unions FNV Spoor, VVMC and CNV have announced strikes for tomorrow, September 9. Although the actions are regional, the impact would be national. Looking at all the options and the experiences of the previous strike days, NS does not see a possibility to run a schedule in a responsible, reliable and safe way. This means that unfortunately, that tomorrow, September 9, there will be no NS trains running all day in the Netherlands.

Accessibility to Schiphol Airport

According to the NS website, NS will make every effort to keep the airport accessible by train via the route Utrecht Centraal – Amsterdam Zuid – Schiphol Airport. Are you travelling from another direction? Then choose an alternative form of transport.

More strikes planned

The unions have also planned strikes for Tuesday 13 September and Thursday 15 September. Commuters have to be prepared to make alternative plans.