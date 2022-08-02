Campaign for monumental tree raises almost 6000 euros

The fundraising campaign for the destroyed monumental tree in the Eindhoven city district of Tongelre has so far yielded almost 6000 euros. A group of volunteers from Het Wasven started the action last week to repair the damage after a fire.

The fire destroyed a tree and the stage below in Tongelre on Thursday night. The 260-year-old plane tree and the stage largely went up in flames. According to the initiators behind the fundraiser, there is a 30 percent chance that the tree will survive, experts have said.

Memories

The fire may have been caused by a barbecue that got out of hand. Some local residents think it’s arson. In the morning hours after the fire, people flocked to the tree, because in the Tongelre neighborhood it is more than a plane tree. “Here people proposed to eachother, children played tag and a husband was told that he would be a father. This is much more than just a plane tree,” says patron of the tree Kees van Grevenbroek.

Source: Studio040

Translated by :Shanthi Ramani