The summer holidays in the south have not created even longer queues at Eindhoven Airport

This week the summer vacation finally started in the southern region of the country. At Eindhoven Airport they hardly notice a difference.

The airport did not expect this to result in an even larger crowd. In fact, the airport been at maximum capacity since the start of the peak period, both in terms of the number of flights and the number of passengers.

Improvement

And those peak crowds will continue for a while, although there is improvement in sight. “The lines are still long, but we have added extra people in baggage handling, while we also have new people in security. That makes a big difference. It does not mean that the queues will disappear, they will certainly remain during the summer. But the queues are a little more manageable”.

Ice cream and sausage bread

In addition, the airport is doing its best to make waiting as pleasant as possible. “We had music performances here last week, and Omroep Brabant also came to make radio. There is an ice cream stand and a sausage roll stand. We are trying to make the best of it for everyone”, says the spokesperson.

