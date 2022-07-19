Municipality: no fishing piers in the De Klotputten nature reserve

There will not be fifteen fishing piers in the Eindhoven nature reserve De Klotputten after all. An initiator had applied for a permit for the erection of the decks, but the municipality rejected that request.

According to the mayor and aldermen, the plan could cause damage to the area. It could have negative consequences for the natural landscape.

A permit was therefore not granted, the city council writes in response to questions from GroenLinks. The coalition party previously expressed its concerns about the plans, because they could harm flora and fauna.

The Klotputten is a green area in the southwest of the city. It is forty hectares of the natural landscape, with heath and marsh. Numerous bird species also live here.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Aysenur