Pianist Ethan van der Velden (14) wins Muziekconcours 2022

On Sunday, 14-year-old Ethan van der Velden emerged as the winner of the Muziekconcours (music competition) 2022 in Eindhoven. The young pianist took home the first prize of €1000.

With his piano playing, he managed to enchant the professional jury in Muziekgebouw Eindhoven the most. With that, Van der Velden left five other musical talents behind during the classical music competition for young people aged 8 to 18. To get into the final, all six finalists had to compete in two rounds. Both rounds took place in Archipel elderly care centres, where they played for residents and clients.

The choice of these locations did not come out of the blue, by the way. The Muziekconcours is organised by Stichting Vrienden van Archipel (friends of Archipel foundation). This year was the ninth time that the music competition was held.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob