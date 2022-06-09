Patrick van Tuijn new party chairman of PvdA Eindhoven

Patrick van Tuijn succeeds Mieke Verhees as party leader of PvdA Eindhoven. She is expected to become an alderman with responsibility for the housing, space and services portfolio.

The members of the coalition parties must first agree to this. The initial proposal for the Administrative Agreement has to be adopted by the council. If Verhees gets the green light, Van Tuijn will become party chairman.

Vice-chair

The role of vice-chairman of the group will be taken over together by Rosa van den Nieuwenhof and Tjeerd Ritmeester.

Councillors

Murat Karatas will fill the fifth seat and will soon be sworn in as a new councillor and represent the PvdA in the city council along with the sitting members Patrickvan Tuijn, Rosa van de Nieuwehof, Tjeerd Ritmeester and Wil van Haalen. Youssef Helal becomes a PvdA committee member along with Jan Hopstaken and Florian Lambert.