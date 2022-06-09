Close your eyes and think of your ideal holiday destination… Sun, sand and the ocean?? Then you are at the right place. And we are not talking about a long flight or a ride to a far off, exotic island. Board a ferry to Texel island for a weekend getaway.

We can guarantee that you would be planning a longer vacation very soon! Follow the frame – Thrilling Texel gives ten reasons (read pictures) to plan this trip. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words. Enjoy and see you soon in Texel…

Texel is the largest of the Dutch Wadden islands. With long sandy beaches, breathtaking dunes, quaint farms and villages – there is no dearth of activities in this UNESCO world heritage island.

Keep calm and enjoy the Texel beaches…

With 30km of pristine coastline to choose from, you can pretty much have one to yourselves!

The majestic Eierland lighthouse is a must visit on any trip to Texel

Choose your pick from fun activities at the beach: from kite flying to mudflat walking

Sit down, relax and catch the sunset at Texel

Bike through the beautiful Texel landscape…

Drive along the endless lush green fields

Stop and savour the local produce as you pass through the charming villages

Be amazed by the ‘Deep Purple’ at the unique Texel National Park

Say hello to the Texel fauna…

Be sure to visit Ecomare: a safe haven for seals

At Texel, you are in sheep heaven. Drop by one of the sheep farms to get up close and personal

And there is plenty more to do on this compact island. From local cheese and wine tasting to visiting some truly unique museums, there are so many more fun activities to be had in Texel. But that is for your next trip to this amazing place!

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik Iyer

Muktha is a Process Consultant by profession and is passionate about books, languages and animals. She is working on her dream of publishing a rack full of books of her own.