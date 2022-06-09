First asylum seekers from Ter Apel move into residential units in Kanaaldijk

The first thirty asylum seekers will move into the equipped reception centre on Kanaaldijk-Zuid in Eindhoven on Friday. The refugees come from Ter Apel which is a small municipality in Groningen. Most asylum seekers in the Netherlands first go to Ter Apel.

More asylum seekers will arrive in groups after Friday. In total there is room for about a hundred refugees in the temporary housing units.

Staff shortage

The organization of the reception and the arrival of asylum seekers from Ter Apel were delayed. There were too few staff at the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) to manage the transition smoothly. There was also a shortage of hands to prepare the reception.

The municipality announced the plans at the end of April. The reception is in principle for one year, with a possible extension of another year. Eindhoven takes in the refugees because there is no longer a place in Ter Apel to receive people properly.

Protest

Entrepreneurs at the Eindhoven business park De Kade previously stated that they were not happy with the reception. They were completely surprised by the decision and were not taken seriously by the municipality.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani