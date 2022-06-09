Eva de Bruijn becomes party leader of Groenlinks Eindhoven

Eva de Bruijn has been elected as party leader of GroenLinks Eindhoven. The 26-year-old councilor succeeds Saskia Lammers, who has been nominated as alderman.

De Bruijn has been part of the Eindhoven city council since 2018. Last year was runner up in the Best Councilor of the Netherlands. Now she is promoted by the GroenLinks as party chairman.

“I am eager to continue building a bright, green, social and progressive Eindhoven in collaboration with the council and the city. There is plenty to do; for a city where we take climate action, tackle the housing challenge and fight growing inequality”, the brand new party chairman responds to her appointment.

The appointment is yet to become official as that depends on the city council electing the current party leader Saskia Lammers as alderman next Tuesday. If that happens, De Bruijn will officially be the new party leader of GroenLinks.