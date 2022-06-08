Expected inconvenience on road from Geldrop to Eindhoven

From Tuesday, the busy road between Eindhoven and Geldrop will be redesigned. New bus lanes will be constructed and the traffic control installations will be replaced at the junctions near Hooge Akker and Gijzenrooiseweg.

During construction, traffic between Geldrop and Eindhoven will continue to flow in two directions via Eindhovenseweg, with the exception of a weekend at the end of July. Then the traffic has to make a detour.

Connection Gijzenrooiseweg / Eindhovenseweg

The municipality has announced that the connection between Gijzenrooiseweg and Eindhovenseweg will be closed for a fortnight in order to carry out the work. This will take place from 11 to 22 July. During the closure, through traffic will be diverted from Gijzenrooiseweg via Laan der Vier Heemskinderen and Dommeldalseweg – Nieuwendijk to Eindhovenseweg.

All work must be completed by the beginning of August.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob