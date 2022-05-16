PSV Women lose match against FC Twente

On Saturday, PSV Women lost 3-0 in the FC Twente stadium

In the initial stage of the game the home team made a few attempts at scoring, PSV goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal managed to prevent a goal. This changed after thirty minutes, though. Twente striker Renate Jansen made the first goal and brought the score to 1-0. She scored again ten minutes later. With a 2-0 score to handle, the PSV Women went for their first half break.

The second half had PSV determined to get even but the opposite happened. Opponent player Fenna Kalma scored a goal in the 70th minute, bringing the score to 3-0. PSV faced another disadvantage: their player Julie Biesmans got injured and had to leave the field. Other young players Van Straten, Koeleman and Hulswit were allowed to make minutes, but they could not do much. The FC Twente Women won the match 3-0.

source: Studio040

translator: Sangeetha Dennis