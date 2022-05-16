Angry residents launch petition against construction traffic route

Residents living in the Lorentz Casimir Lyceum neighbourhood are unhappy with the construction plans for the new school building the Celebeslaan in Tongelre. They mention the damage to nature and road safety in the surrounding streets as the biggest bottlenecks.

Neighbourhood residents have even started a petition, which shows that the work will take about two years.

The route of the construction traffic was allegedly decided without the knowledge of the local residents. The route has now been mapped out from Tongelresestraat via Ceramlaan and the horse paddock to the field near the Lorentz Casimir Lyceum where the new building will arise. Road safety concerns decide against a route which goes via the Berenkuil and Celebeslaan. Ridiculous, say the petitioners.

The petitioners

Celebeslaan is suposedly unsuitable for construction traffic because of the wild animals living along the road. Among others, there is a presumed badger and a bat population. “But those are nocturnal animals,” the petitioners note – wondering how construction traffic could disturb the animals during the day.

“We do not agree,” the petitioners declare. “Safety on Ceramlaan will be compromised.” The authors of the petition also foresee space problems on the Ceramlaan, where a midwife practice and a veterinarian are also located.

At the time of writing, the petition has been signed more than 250 times.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan