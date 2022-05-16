VDL group from Eindhoven to supply 84 electric buses for Amsterdam public transport

84 VDL Citeas will be supplied to the public transport system in Amsterdam. The electric buses will be used from 2023 onwards. The contract includes an option for the delivery of a further 130 city buses.

Electric buses from VDL group from Eindhoven have been in service in the capital since the end of 2019. Currently 44 vehicles are in operation and in the summer months 31 additional vehicles will enter service, bringing the total number of electric buses to 75.

President and CEO of VDL Willem van der Leegte is pleased with the deal: ”In this way we remain at the forefront of the public transport market. We are leading in Europe, based on our more than 150 million electric kilometres. By signing this contract we are making an important contribution to making Amsterdam an even cleaner city for its residents and visitors”.

Forerunner

Ard Romers, managing director of VDL Bus & Coach Nederland, is also pleased. He says, ”We are proud that we can continue our cooperation with the partners in this project. The Netherlands is a European leader in the electrification of public transport. VDL is happy to contribute to this by offering our experience and expertise.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan