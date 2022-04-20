No festival this year on De Markt: ‘Terraces bring in more turnover’

Markt in Eindhoven will not be holding a King’s Day festival this year. As a replacement, a two-day event will take place on the square in front of Paterskerk on Vestdijk. Artists including 2 Brothers On The 4th Floor, Wilbert Pigmans and Danny Froger will be present.

According to Ruud Bakker, chairman of Stichting Koningsdag Eindhoven (king’s day foundation eindhoven), the entrepreneurs on Markt choose to leave the terraces open because of financial reasons. “This year they want to see if it is financially more attractive to keep the terraces. If you put a stage on the Markt, the terraces have to close a week earlier. That, of course, means a lot less turnover”.

Event

The two-day event is now held in front of Paterskerk on Vestdijk. The festival on 26 April is mainly dominated by 80’s and 90’s with 2 Brothers On The 4th Floor as main act. On King’s Day itself – 27 April – singers including Danny Froger, Wilbert Pigmans, Ferry de Lits and Vieze Jack make their appearance. There is room for some three thousand visitors.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob