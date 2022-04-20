High Tech Campus brains are spotting falcons

To give the bright minds at the High Tech Campus a break and let them discover the nature around their own offices, Portuguese expatriate Nuno started organising a monthly ‘wildlife’ walk. It is now a huge success.

Nuno Corado came to Eindhoven because his wife started working at Signify. He decided to use his background as an ecologist to set up a business. In Corona time, he started offering wildlife tours to companies, but now he also organises public tours of the High Tech Campus grounds for which anyone can sign up.

The ‘safari’ takes place once a month; on this particular Tuesday afternoon the sun is shining and hundreds of employees of the High Tech Campus are walking around the grounds in groups. They all do a lunch walk, but this lunch walk is different. Guide Nuno points out, his group stares, and listens to his stories about the falcons and a blue tit.

“Really nice”, an IT specialist says with a smile. “That there is so much to see here, which you don’t expect at all. But that it is a special area where we work, I knew that”. A lady with pearl earrings and spotless white trousers heaves a sigh when the walk is over. “I saw a lot, a peregrine falcon, a kestrel and a blue tit. It was lovely”.

After an hour, the employees return to their desks, satisfied and relaxed. They can recommend such a safari to anyone.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob