Unions to go on strike for 2 days, without ‘strike street’

The trade unions FNV Metaal (FNV metalworkers), CNV Vakmensen (CNV trade unions) and De Unie (the union) will be going on strike again on Thursday and Friday. This will not happen in a ‘strike street’ but on a square with music, speakers and something to eat and drink.

The ‘strike street’ (a line of people with distance in between them) has been a regular feature in recent years. Because of corona, the unions found it irresponsible to meet physically. Via the strike street, strikers could register with the trade unions. That seems to be a thing of the past – at least for the time being.

“We are going to strike again ‘old fashionedly’ in Brainport. The car park of the Wim van Doorn music kiosk will be transformed into a big strike event”, FNV Metaal board member, Peter Reniers, says.

‘Decent collective agreement’

And that event is necessary, the trade unionist says. “Because of the continuing economic uncertainty – after all, the cabinet is assuming a long haul – it is all the more important that a decent collective agreement is reached for the sector soon. That is why we are going on strike in the region for two days instead of one. Some 320,000 workers are waiting for a good collective agreement”.

Symbol of trust

A good collective agreement is important, especially in economically difficult times, Reniers says. “The CAO (collective labour agreement) is the symbol of trust. The lack of that trust is now a thing of the past. And yet the sector benefits from calm and quiet in the area of employment conditions. Above all, people want prospects”.

The unions demand, among other things, a five per cent wage increase and a minimum wage of €14. They also want flex workers in the small metal sector to get a permanent contract if they have worked in a position for nine months.

