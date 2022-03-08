PvdA presents plans to tackle city’s housing crisis

The party wants to guarantee affordable housing and manageable energy costs for the lower-income groups. As part of their election campaign, they propose several means to tackle the housing crisis.

Firstly, the party wants to ensure that 8 out of 10 homes as ‘social rent, medium rent or medium purchase’. In addition, they want the municipality to buy land at strategic locations. Such lands should then be sold only on a ground lease. This will enable revenue on a structural basis.

Further, the party wants to build 3000 temporary homes in two years. At the same time, the party wants to increase the self occupancy obligation to properties up to 400,000 euros. This measure is intended to prevent unacceptable price increases.

Finally, the PvdA announces that in line with the city’s tradition, it will ask companies such as ASML to assist in Eindhoven’s efforts to build affordable homes.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha